Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.38. 60,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,898. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

