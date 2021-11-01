Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Achieves Market Cap of $482,194.69

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $75.68 or 0.00121983 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $482,194.69 and $868.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

