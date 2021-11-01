X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in X Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYF opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.89. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 11.18%.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

