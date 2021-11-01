YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.23% of YETI worth $178,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at $29,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $16,482,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YETI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $98.33 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

