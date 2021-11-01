Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 600,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $16,662,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $15,836,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ZEPP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. 88,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

