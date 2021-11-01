Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1,077.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $274.65 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $505.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $31,530,528. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

