Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.89

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 29401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

