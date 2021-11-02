1,039,026 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,039,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 3,534,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.