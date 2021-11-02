117,300 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,802. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

