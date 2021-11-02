1,184,706 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.23% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENFA remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

