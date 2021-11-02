1,788,187 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,788,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,904,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of CarGurus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 3,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,171. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $579,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,584 shares of company stock worth $19,230,122. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

