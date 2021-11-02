$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,598,617. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

