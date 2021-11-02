$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.82. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $3.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.