$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.82. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $3.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.