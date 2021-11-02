204,800 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 436,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

