265,493 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,777,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,640,000 after acquiring an additional 968,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $507.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

