270,947 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 270,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,649,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Guardant Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 108.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

GH opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

