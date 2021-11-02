404,737 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 404,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.30% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000.

SVF Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 5,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

