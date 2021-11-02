4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $160,581.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

