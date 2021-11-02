$5.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings of $5.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $4.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,718 shares of company stock worth $13,108,242 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $305.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $161.94 and a twelve month high of $307.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.