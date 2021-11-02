500,000 Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Recharge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RCHG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 2,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,865. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.