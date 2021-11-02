683 Capital Management LLC Takes $26.67 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,024,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,666,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Several research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 15,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

