6elm Capital LP Invests $11.77 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 7.5% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

