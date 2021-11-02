72,000 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Bought by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. AMC Entertainment comprises about 3.5% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,584,422. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

