725,000 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 4.11% of LightJump Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LJAQ stock remained flat at $$9.86 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,133. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

