77,335 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 16,750 shares worth $1,468,005. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

