889,457 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 889,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.54% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AURC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

