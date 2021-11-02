900,000 Shares in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. American Acquisition Opportunity makes up about 2.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 6.68% of American Acquisition Opportunity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $8,948,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter valued at $3,010,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter valued at $2,582,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter valued at $4,869,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter valued at $760,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

