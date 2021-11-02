a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Up 5.1%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. 741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 552,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

