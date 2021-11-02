AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 693.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of AbCellera Biologics worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

