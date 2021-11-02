Absci (ABSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Absci alerts:

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. Absci has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.