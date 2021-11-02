Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $94,900.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 165,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,930. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

