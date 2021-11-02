Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $94,900.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 165,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,930. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
