ACENT (ACE) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $1.44 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACENT has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

