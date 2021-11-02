ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

