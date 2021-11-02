Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 183,422 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,422 shares during the period. Kura Oncology comprises 2.9% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Kura Oncology worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

KURA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

