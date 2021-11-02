ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Down 13.2%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) was down 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 8,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 213,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

