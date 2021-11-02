Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Down 7.9%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 9,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 443,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after buying an additional 258,841 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

