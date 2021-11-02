Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Down 7.9%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 9,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 443,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.
ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after buying an additional 258,841 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.