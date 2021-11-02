Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.21 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 25,729,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,262,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £42.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

