Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AEG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,325. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,997,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 197,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.