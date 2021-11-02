Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $17,457,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the second quarter valued at $11,729,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $9,456,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $7,815,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $5,958,000.

AGGRU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

