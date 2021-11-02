AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 30,270 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

