AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.82. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.56 and a twelve month high of $216.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

