AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,216 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.70% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,987. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86.

