AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 246,970 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,970 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.88% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 752,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

