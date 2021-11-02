AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. 489,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,339. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

