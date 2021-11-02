AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $43.27 Million Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,508 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 143,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 539,192 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

