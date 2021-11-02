AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 203,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,414.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$50.68 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.