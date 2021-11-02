AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. 7,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.