AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $401,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 771,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.