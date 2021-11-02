AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $2.40 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,357. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.98 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

