AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.46. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

